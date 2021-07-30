 Skip to main content
Natasha Goodwin -- Bowman
Natasha Goodwin -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Natasha Goodwin, 37, Bowman, passed July 26, 2021, at Colleton Medical Center.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Aug. 2, 2021, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church, St. George.

All services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

