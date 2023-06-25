ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Natasha Boneparte, 40, of 740 Dantzler Street, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove AME Church Cemetery. Elder Roger Williams is officiating.

Mrs. Boneparte passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston, SC.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 1:00pm- 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Jeanette Barnwell, 862 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.