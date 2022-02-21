 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natalie Singletary -- Orangeburg

Natalie Singletary

ORANGEBURG -- Natalie Singletary, 32, of 958 Woodbine Ave., died Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

