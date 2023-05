BOWMAN -- The funeral service for Miss Natalia A. Jerman, 14, of Bowman, will be held on 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Bowman Temple COGIC Cemetery.

Public viewing and visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.