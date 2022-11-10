Napoe Raheem Mitchell -- Pullman, Washington

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Funeral services for Mr. Napoe Raheem Mitchell, 46, of 915 NE Lake St., Apt.2, Pullman, Washington, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old #6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Pastor Tamalia Kinley is officiating.

Mr. Mitchell passed away Friday, Oct. 28, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, Washington.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his aunt, Mrs. Helen Kinley Brigmon, 449 Bay St., Elloree, from 5 to 9 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.