Napoe Mitchell -- Pullman, Wa.

PULLMAN, WA -- Mr. Napoe Mitchell, 46, of 915 NE Lake Street, Apt.2, Pullman, WA, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, WA.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his aunt, Mrs. Helen Kinley Brigmon, 449 Bay Street, Elloree, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

