Naomi Burroughs -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Naomi Burroughs, 77, of 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 224, Santee, passed away on Thursday

Sept. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests limited visits by family and close friends at the residence of

Porchia Burroughs, 180 Cantey Drive, Apt. 232, Santee, and the residence of Dianna Keller Murphy, 910 Farmers Road, Elloree,

from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Masks must be worn when visiting the family. Friends may also call the funeral home.