DOUGLASVILLE, GA - Naomi Brenda Pelzer-Keener, 69, of 4028 Hwy. 5, Douglasville, GA, 30134, passed away on April 8, 2023, at Douglasville Nursing Home and Rehab following an extended illness.

Funeral service will be at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive limited guest due to COVID-19.