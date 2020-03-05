Nancy Wolfe Hudson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nancy Wolfe Hudson, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Darren Bess officiating. The family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church Centre following the service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy was born a daughter to the late Harry Henton Wolfe and the late Margaret Hughes Wolfe. She was a graduate of Lander College and an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Hudson Thomas (Reb) and Lisa Hudson Boltin (Shawn); son, Edward Osborne Hudson III (Amy); grandchildren, Rebecca and Margaret Thomas, Brantley Shaw, Blake and Chance Boltin, Edward Osborne Hudson IV, and Katlyn and Hannah Metts; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Alayna and Caley Shaw; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church -- Children's Music, Art and Drama Programs, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.