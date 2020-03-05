Nancy Wolfe Hudson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nancy Wolfe Hudson, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Darren Bess officiating. The family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church Centre following the service.
Nancy was born a daughter to the late Harry Henton Wolfe and the late Margaret Hughes Wolfe. She was a graduate of Lander College and an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Hudson Thomas (Reb) and Lisa Hudson Boltin (Shawn); son, Edward Osborne Hudson III (Amy); grandchildren, Rebecca and Margaret Thomas, Brantley Shaw, Blake and Chance Boltin, Edward Osborne Hudson IV, and Katlyn and Hannah Metts; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Alayna and Caley Shaw; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church -- Children's Music, Art and Drama Programs, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
