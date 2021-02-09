Nancy White, 76, of 7256 Old State Road, Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on February 5th, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday at Greater Target/Bethel AME Cemetery, Target Rd, Holly Hill. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

Mrs. Nancy Lee Bradley White, the third of eleven children, daughter of the late Peter Bradley, Sr. and Mary L. Mitchell Bradley, was born August 18, 1944 in Holly Hill, South Carolina.

At an early age, Nancy became a member of Target AME Church, where she served on the Stewardess Board. She received her education in the public schools of Holly Hill and later graduated from Roberts High School.

She was united in marriage to Leroy White, Jr. on May 19, 1965. To this union, three children were born. Nancy was employed by Horne's Restaurant, Ramada Inn, and Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3.