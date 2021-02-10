Nancy White -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Nancy White, 76, 7256 Old State Road, Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Greater Target/Bethel AME Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill. Visitation was held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill.
Mrs. Nancy Lee Bradley White, the third of 11 children, was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Holly Hill, the daughter of the late Peter Bradley Sr. and Mary L. Mitchell Bradley. At an early age, Nancy became a member of Target AME Church, where she served on the Stewardess Board. She received her education in the public schools of Holly Hill and later graduated from Roberts High School.
She was united in marriage to Leroy White Jr. on May 19, 1965. To this union, three children were born. Nancy was employed by Horne's Restaurant, Ramada Inn and Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3.
A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Nancy was a loving person who had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She was kind and caring and always had time for others. Nancy could put a smile on anyone's face with her wit and honesty. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and took great pride in supporting her family.
Nancy was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary Bradley, Alleen (Honey Bee) Bradley, Baby Bradley, Peter Bradley Jr. and Emanuel Bradley.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 55 years, Leroy White Jr.; children, Donna (Kevin) Gaillard of Charlotte, N.C., Stacey White of Blythewood and Latiesha White of Aiken; grandchildren, Devin Gilbert, Ebony Gaillard, Terrell Gilbert, Tremaine Gilbert, Jasmine Gaillard and Jaden Seigler-White; great-grandson, Myles Alexander Gilbert; two sisters, Cherry (William) Burgess of District Heights, Md., and Barbara Jenkins of Holly Hill; two brothers, Roosevelt (Alma) Bradley and Ervin J. Bradley, both of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.
