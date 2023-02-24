COPE -- Nancy Ryant Rivers, 69, of 161 Lincoln Street, Cope, died Feb. 19, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Canaan United Methodist Church in Cope. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing for the public will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 24, 2023.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

