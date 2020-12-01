Nancy Louise Heatley -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Nancy Louise Spires Heatley, 81, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence near Elloree.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the graveside in Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Old Number 6 Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Jon Hoin officiating.

The body will be at the residence, 246 Heatley End Road, Elloree, until time for the service.

Mrs. Heatley was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late John and Jeddie Spires. She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Elloree. Before retirement, she was a secretary for Santee Cooper Resort.

She is survived by her husband, William Henry "JR" Heatley Jr., of Elloree and formerly of Moncks Corner. She was first married to the late Jerome Heatley. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Heather and Wayne Heatley of Elloree; and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce S. Hendley (Darven) of Orangeburg, and Anna H. Leviner (Harry) of Orangeburg. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Heatley.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.