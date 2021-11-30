Nancy Kay Kemmerlin Hammond -- Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH -- Nancy Kay Kemmerlin Hammond, 75, of Myrtle Beach, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Keith L. Vaughn will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. Hammond was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Walter W. Kemmerlin and the late Nelda Rae Vallentine Kemmerlin. She loved Elvis, watching old movies and putting puzzles together. Mrs. Hammond was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Walter “Ellis” Kemmerlin Sr.; and a sister, Shelby Rose Carr.
Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Clemons (Robert); grandchildren, Robert Clemons Jr. (Megan), Marshall Clemons and Sam Clemons; great-grandchildren, Tucker Clemons and Mason Clemons; sister, Teresa Ann Crawley; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
