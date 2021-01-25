Nancy Kathryn Griffith Summers -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Nancy Kathryn Griffith Summers, 78, of Cameron, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Jan. 23, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the wife of David Keener Summers Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Cemetery in Cameron, with the Rev. David Battle officiating.
Acting as pallbearers will be Tyler E. Salley, David M. Cherup, Felder K. Fogle, Davis S. Fogle, Jacob R. Daniel, Keith W Millender, David K. Rickenbaker, and W. Cooper Carter.
CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 virus and social distancing will be observed at the service.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Nancy was born in Orangeburg, on Jan. 3, 1943, daughter of the late Kathryn Strange Griffith and Andrew David Griffith. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and worked at Golden Kernel Pecan Company, Inc. until retirement. Nancy was an active member of the Cameron Southern Methodist Church, where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and headed up the Bible School for many years. She was an active member of the Prince of Orange Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as past Regent, the Camellia Garden Club, serving as past president many times, and the Cameron Community Club. Nancy was also a member of bridge clubs where she enjoyed times spent with her dear friends.
Nancy enjoyed life and lived for time spent with her family and friends. She recounted stories of these special times to all who knew her. There were many fond memories with time spent at Folly Beach, sunny summer days at Lake Marion, and blessed to have traveled with family and friends around this great country and beyond to many beautiful parts of the world.
Survivors include her husband, David; three daughters, Kathryn Summers Cherup (Monty) of Lexington, Ashley Summers Harvey (Jeffrey) of Cameron, and Elizabeth Summers Fogle (Jerry) of Central. Her grandchildren that she adored, Elizabeth Millender (Keith) and Tyler Salley, Kathryn, Sarah, and David Cherup, and Felder and Davis Fogle. Her siblings, Jane Eady, Andie Johnson, Kathy Wagner, David Griffith, and Marian Roscoe. Her brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Penny Summers. She also has many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Cameron Southern Methodist Church, PO Box 616, Cameron, South Carolina, 29030, or a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
