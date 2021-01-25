Nancy Kathryn Griffith Summers -- Cameron

Nancy was born in Orangeburg, on Jan. 3, 1943, daughter of the late Kathryn Strange Griffith and Andrew David Griffith. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and worked at Golden Kernel Pecan Company, Inc. until retirement. Nancy was an active member of the Cameron Southern Methodist Church, where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and headed up the Bible School for many years. She was an active member of the Prince of Orange Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as past Regent, the Camellia Garden Club, serving as past president many times, and the Cameron Community Club. Nancy was also a member of bridge clubs where she enjoyed times spent with her dear friends.