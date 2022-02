DENMARK -- Mrs. Nancy Jones, 93, passed on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her residence in Denmark.

A walk-thru viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Graveside services for Mrs. Jones are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.