Nancy Johnson Jameson -- Cope

COPE -- Nancy Johnson Jameson, 70, of Cope, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Steve Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Chris Pooser, David “Mac” Leitch, Gary Doremus, Jason Doremus, Al Faulling, Winfield Shecut and Gary Seegars. Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Riley.

Mrs. Nancy was born on Oct. 17, 1951, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Ed Johnson and the late Marian Scott Johnson. She along with her late husband, Steve Jameson, owned and operated Jameson's Greenhouse for over 30 years. She later enjoyed working at Orangeburg Prep with the 3-K classes. Mrs. Nancy loved her family and being a “Gran.”

Survivors include her children, Chad Jameson, Amanda Rudd (Chris Pooser); grandchildren, Kyle Rudd, Brady Rudd; brother, Jimmy Johnson; brother-in-law, Hoyt Jameson (Gina); sister-in-law, Fran Estes (Frank); a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.