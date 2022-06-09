Nancy Jo Williams -- Cordova

Ms. Nancy was born on July 21, 1956, in Reevesville, the daughter of the late Earl Williams and the late Adell Walters Collins. Nancy lived life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She loved to laugh, which was contagious. She will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her partner for over 25 years, Jami Stoddard.