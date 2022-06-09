Nancy Jo Williams -- Cordova

CORDOVA ---Nancy Jo Williams, 65, of Cordova, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Casual attire is welcomed for the service.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service.
Ms. Nancy was born on July 21, 1956, in Reevesville, the daughter of the late Earl Williams and the late Adell Walters Collins. Nancy lived life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She loved to laugh, which was contagious. She will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her partner for over 25 years, Jami Stoddard.
Survivors include her children, Chris Williams (Marvin Valecruz), C. “Candi” Gartman (Nick Robinson), Scotty Mendenhall (Krystal), Tyler Stoddard (Jennifer); special grandchildren, Savana Gartman, Kyle Gartman, Kayla Beason; sister, Kathy Gleaton (Ricky); special nieces, Renee Gleaton, Cissy Gleaton, Angela Broderick (D.J.) and an additional number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, half-brothers, half-sisters, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.