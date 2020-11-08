 Skip to main content
Nancy Jane Barnette -- St. Matthews
Nancy Jane Barnette -- St. Matthews

Nancy Jane Barnette

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Ms. Nancy J. Barnette, 70, of 79 Lilyturf Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Michael Miller is officiating.

Ms. Barnette passed away Monday, Nov. 2, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Friends may call at the residence, 79 Lilyturf Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

