Nancy Hand Green -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ms. Nancy Hand Green, 83 died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Green was a retired probate judge of Bamberg County and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time gardening.
Ms. Green is survived by two sons, Craig Threatt and his wife Karen, and Chris Threatt; two grandchildren, Lauren Threatt, Richard Threatt; two great-grandchildren Wylie and Ashton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Hand.
A graveside memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Bamberg County Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Caughman officiating.
Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC, in charge of arrangements. (803) 245 2828.
