Nancy Culp Runager -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nancy Culp Runager, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away May 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Gerald "Geb" Emens Runager

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Donald R. Frampton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the First Presbyterian Church Center.

Nancy devoted her entire life to serving others and helping them achieve their goals in life.Whether it was family, friends, church or school activities, she was always present and actively involved. As she stated, “All I ever wanted to do is be the wind beneath someone else's wings. I love to support."

She was born in Edgemoor, a daughter of the late Max Culp and the late Margaret Culp. She attended Erskine College, where she met the love of her life, Geb Runager, who became her husband and partner for 67 years. They began, together, a lifelong devotion to faith, family, sports, education and the community. After several moves, Nancy and her family settled in Orangeburg and made it their home for over 60 years. Along with being the mother of five children (all within eight years),she served as a substitute teacher in the Orangeburg School System for 25 years.

Nancy had a servant's heart that kept her involved in First Presbyterian Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and other Orangeburg and family activities. In 2012,she was recognized by the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative for her service and diligence.

Survivors include her children, Mike Runager (Laurel), Pat Runager (Elaine), Clark Runager (Ginger), and Jane Myers (Roland); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lyle Calvert and Ann Culp Colvin. She is predeceased by her husband and son, Max Runager.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 536 Stanley St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Earl Humes, PO Box 2838, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or a charity of one's choice.

