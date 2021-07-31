Nancy Brewster Eleazer -- Clinton

CLINTON -- Nancy Brewster Eleazer, 92, most recently of The Clinton-Presbyterian Community, Clinton, passed away on July 29, 2021. Nancy was a devoted daughter,wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church with the Rev. Christine Parham officiating and the Rev. Dr. Carl Fisher giving the eulogy. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Nancy was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Dr. Albert Howell Brewster and the late Elsie Carter Brewster. She was a 1950 graduate of University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts in arts and sciences. After college, Nancy taught third grade at the Atlanta Cerebral Palsy School before making her home in Orangeburg with her beloved husband of 58 years, Dr. Robert Benedict Eleazer Jr. Upon Bob's retirement, they moved to Lake Greenwood in Chappells, where they enjoyed gardening, flowers, traveling and lake life.
Nancy is survived by her children, Hal Eleazer (Susan) of Grasonville, Maryland, Carl Eleazer of Duncan, Lyn Eleazer Bethea (Earle) of Newberry; and daughter-in-law, Beck Eleazer of Due West. Nancy was the grandmother of six grandchildren, Bren Eleazer, Elizabeth Bethea Shuler (Bert), Robbie Eleazer (Susanne), Laura Eleazer Belair (Ben), Jay Bethea and Ben Eleazer (Cristal); along with six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her son, Roben Eleazer; her daughter-in-law, Nila Kay Eleazer; and her brother, Albert (Buster) Howell Brewster Jr. Nancy was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church and an associate member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood. She was a dedicated servant of God throughout her life, serving and volunteering on the altar guild, flower committee, kitchen committee, quilting project for the Lutheran World Relief, quilting ministry, women's circle and Joy group. Nancy enjoyed all hand work especially quilting, sewing, smocking, knitting, needlepoint, calligraphy, and painting. She was a wonderful cook and gracious hostess to her family and friends. Nancy especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all who have been supportive of Nancy, especially Dr. Michael Bernardo and caregivers of The Clinton-Presbyterian Community, Hospice and Palliative Care Palmetto Region, and Springfield Place for the kind and loving care given to Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
