Nancy Brewster Eleazer -- Clinton

In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy was predeceased by her son, Roben Eleazer; her daughter-in-law, Nila Kay Eleazer; and her brother, Albert (Buster) Howell Brewster Jr. Nancy was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church and an associate member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood. She was a dedicated servant of God throughout her life, serving and volunteering on the altar guild, flower committee, kitchen committee, quilting project for the Lutheran World Relief, quilting ministry, women's circle and Joy group. Nancy enjoyed all hand work especially quilting, sewing, smocking, knitting, needlepoint, calligraphy, and painting. She was a wonderful cook and gracious hostess to her family and friends. Nancy especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.