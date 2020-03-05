Nancy Anne Walters -- Branchville
Nancy Anne Walters -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Nancy Anne Walters, 64 years of age, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Nancy was born in Charleston, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Totaro.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville.

Nancy left behind her husband, Sidney Walters of Branchville; five children, Bobby (Valerie) Barfield Jr. of Orangeburg, Joey (Nicole) Barfield of Branchville, Scott (Holly) Barfield of Myrtle Beach, Erica Kay Walters of Gaston and Mary Joe (Preston) Russell of Denver; two stepchildren, Holly (Richard) Barton of Denmark and Beau (Misato) Walters of Virginia; one sister, Lynn Hayes of Alabama; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Branchville SC 29432. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

