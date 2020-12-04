 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nakia D. Parker -- Columbia
0 comments

Nakia D. Parker -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nakia D. Parker

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Nakia D. Parker, 33, of 5433 Knoll Road, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment following in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Ms. Parker passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News