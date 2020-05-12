Na'ja Shelby Sanders -- Orangeburg
Na'ja Shelby Sanders -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Na'ja Shelby Sanders, 17, of 1860 Walker Avenue, died March 10, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

