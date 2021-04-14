 Skip to main content
Nadja Knight Black -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Nadja Knight Black, RN, of Orangeburg, passed from this life into the merciful hands of the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 11, 2021. For the past several years, she suffered from a disabling disease and resided at Pruitt Health of Columbia, but now she rests in peace.

The family will hold a private family service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Nadja was born in Fulda, Hessen, West Germany, to Bisera Polimac and Raymond C. Knight Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Morgan E. Black; grandchildren, Kairi McClellan, Conner Parker and Ryleigh Parker; father, Raymond C. Knight Jr. (Susan); brother, Raymond C. Knight III; uncle, Frank E. Knight; and an aunt, uncles and cousins in Germany. Nadja was predeceased by her dearest grandmother, Myrtice I. Knight.

