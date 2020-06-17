Mystis J. Miller -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Myrtis J. Miller, 96, of Orangeburg, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Osborne Thomas Miller.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Linda Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite following the service.

Mrs. Miller was born in Cameron, a daughter of the late Jeff S. Jernigan and Geneva B. Jernigan. She was retired from the Orangeburg County Auditor's Office.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her sisters, Miriam J. Walker and Virginia J. Bishop; and a brother, Jeff S. Jernigan Jr.

Survivors include two sons, Osborne Thomas “Tommy” Miller Jr. (Jodie) of Orangeburg and Eddie C. Miller of Orangeburg; two grandsons, Osborne T. “Tripp” Miller III of Lexington and Justin M. Miller (Kimberly) of Lexington; five great-grandchildren, Caleb T. Miller, Samuel J. Miller, Rachel A. Miller, Adam T. Miller and Abigail G. Miller, all of Lexington.

The family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Vann Beth Shuler and staff, Jolley Acres Healthcare Center and Morningside Assisted Living for all their love and care shown to our Mom.