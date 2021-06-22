 Skip to main content
Myrtle Morgan -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Myrtle Morgan, 77, of 111 Lazy Way, died June 15, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23,2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Gloria Jamison, 64 Northwood Court, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

