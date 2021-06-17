 Skip to main content
Myrtle Morgan -- Orangeburg
Myrtle Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Myrtle Morgan, 77, of 111 Lazy Way Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Gloria Jamison, 64 Northwood Court, OOrangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

