CHARLESTON -- Myrtle Louise Fairey, 98, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023, at her Gadsden Glen home at Bishop Gadsden. Louise was born on August 10, 1924 in Klamath Falls, OR, the youngest child of Myrtle (Hillhouse) Howie and James E. Howie.

Louise was the salutatorian at Klamath Union High School in 1942, and went on to graduate from Armstrong College in Berkeley, CA in 1944.

It was while she was in the Bay Area that she met her husband, William S. Fairey Jr., who was stationed in San Francisco with the U.S. Navy. They were married in 1948 in San Francisco in the Navy Chapel on Treasure Island.

Upon her husband's retirement from the Navy, they relocated to his homeplace in Orangeburg, SC, in 1955, where she worked for Wannamaker Chemical and Ethyl Corporation until her retirement in the early '70s. Louise was extremely involved with her church, First Southern Methodist in Orangeburg, and was active with her bridge club, gardening, and playing the accordion with her music club.

After her husband's passing in 1989, she joined Friendship Force International and spent many years traveling all over the world, making new friends in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, Turkey, and Brazil, and reciprocated by hosting them in her home in Orangeburg.

Louise relocated to Charleston in the early 2000s to be near her family. Her rescued beagle, Champ, became her new best friend, and she became a member of Charlestowne Methodist Church, and then John Wesley United Methodist Church. She stayed extremely active participating in Bible studies and enjoying spending time with her grandchildren. An expert swimmer, she enjoyed boating and sunsets on Lake Keowee with her family and was spotted at age 86 tubing behind a boat.

Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and is survived by her son, Robert D. Fairey and his wife Diane; and her grandchildren, Stacy and James (Joy). Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Mel and Clarence; and her grandson, Reid.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, March 31, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg, SC. The family will greet friends on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy., from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Courageous Kidz (www.courageouskidz.org), in memory of her late grandson, Reid Fairey.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers at Bishop Gadsden and Lutheran Hospice.