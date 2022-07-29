Myrtle Kinard Linder -- Smoaks

SMOAKS -- Mrs. Myrtle Kinard Linder, 91, of Smoaks, entered into eternal rest Monday evening, July 25, 2022, at Magnolia's of Walterboro. She was the widow of the late Harley Reed Linder.

Born Oct. 4, 1930, in Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Norman Kinard and Annie Laurie Lyons Kinard. Myrtle and her late husband, Reed, were loving foster parents. She was a retired seamstress from Ambler Industries in Smoaks, loved crocheting, quilting, and gardening. She loved writing and wrote family history books for the Kinsey, Lyons, Linder, Hiers, and Barnes families and had also written a Smoaks History Book.

Surviving are her children, Derral Linder (Gwen) and Dale Altman (Jerry); brothers, Harry Kinard, Darwin Kinard and Ronald Kinard; sister, Shirley Strickland; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including adopted members and their families.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Linder.

The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia's of Walterboro and Agape Hospice for the care they have given to Mrs. Myrtle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to DAZZ Pregnancy Center of Orangeburg, 923 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Hagan Cemetery, Smoaks.

