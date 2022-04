ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Myrtis M. Salley of 4118 Slaughter Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Matthews Christian Center in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetary in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Masks must be worn at these services. Family and friends may call Carson Funeral Home.