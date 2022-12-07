 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myrtis B Byrd -- Branchville

  • 0

BRANCHVILLE -- Myrtis B. Byrd, 99, of Branchville, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

She is predeceased by her husband, Carl W. Byrd Sr., and her son, Carlisle Wesley Byrd Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Martin of Bradenton, Fla., and Dottie Cero (Mike) of Myrtle Beach.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Branchville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Sardis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-9916.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News