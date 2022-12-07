Myrtis B Byrd -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Myrtis B. Byrd, 99, of Branchville, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

She is predeceased by her husband, Carl W. Byrd Sr., and her son, Carlisle Wesley Byrd Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Martin of Bradenton, Fla., and Dottie Cero (Mike) of Myrtle Beach.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Branchville United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Sardis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to DAV, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-9916.

