Myron Keith Bracey -- St. Matthews

“Keith” was born on Feb. 11, 1968, in Dillon, to Bryan and Hazel Bracey. He was predeceased by his wife, Jennifer Bracey; and daughter, Haley Bracey. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Darrel Bracey (Dillon) and his children, Kayla Bracey (NMB), Brian Mizell (Dillon), Brandy Bracey (Columbia), Dylan Bracey (Dillon), Myra Bracey (Dillon), and Riley (St. Matthews); and four grandchildren. Finally at peace.