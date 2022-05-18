 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Myron Keith Bracey -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Myron Keith Bracey, 54, of St. Matthews, sadly passed away of a heart attack on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

“Keith” was born on Feb. 11, 1968, in Dillon, to Bryan and Hazel Bracey. He was predeceased by his wife, Jennifer Bracey; and daughter, Haley Bracey. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Darrel Bracey (Dillon) and his children, Kayla Bracey (NMB), Brian Mizell (Dillon), Brandy Bracey (Columbia), Dylan Bracey (Dillon), Myra Bracey (Dillon), and Riley (St. Matthews); and four grandchildren. Finally at peace.

