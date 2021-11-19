Myles O’Riley III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Myles O'Riley III peacefully passed away in Orangeburg on Nov. 16, 2021, at the age of 81.

The family is having private memorial celebrations of his life honoring the kind, thoughtful, witty, funny, caring, generous man they knew and loved.

Myles is survived by his wife, Joanne Fanning Garrick O'Riley; his previous wife, Alice Kaufmann and her daughter, Holly and David Larkworthy and their children, Riley, Liam and Ava Quinn; stepdaughter, Tammy and Ricky Coats and their children, Dylan and Charley; stepson, George Garrick and Janet Crawford Jones and their children, Bailey, Morgan and Lily Kate; sister, Sharon and Larry Barbour; and brother, Timothy and his wife, Linda O'Riley.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Myles Jr. and Barbara O'Riley of North; and his beloved son, David Neal O'Riley.

Myles graduated from Clemson University in 1962, following which he attended Emory University School of Law. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company in 2003 as a claim team manager after 33 years of service with them.

Special recognition goes out to Nancy Culler, one of his closest friends and devoted caregiver.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”~carved in an old Irish headstone

