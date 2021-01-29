Mychal Q. Johnson -- Mount Dora, Fla.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. -- Mr. Mychal Q. Johnson, 29, of Mount Dora, passed away Jan. 20, 2021, Advent Health Waterman in Tavares, Fla.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Orange Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Arthur Rose Jr. officiating.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Willie Dell Johnson, 438 Broxton Bridge Road, Bamberg, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

