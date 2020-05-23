Mya Broxton -- Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG -- Little Miss Mya Broxton, 1, of 89 Cox Ave., passed away May 22, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later time.

Instead of the traditional visitation at the residence, friends are asked to call 803-245-9988.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

