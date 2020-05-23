Mya Broxton -- Bamberg
Mya Broxton -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Little Miss Mya Broxton, 1, of 89 Cox Ave., passed away May 22, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later time.

Instead of the traditional visitation at the residence, friends are asked to call 803-245-9988.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Mya Broxton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

