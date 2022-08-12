Murray Elmore Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Murray Elmore Jr. will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Word of Faith Christian Center in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Michael Charley officiating.

The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

Mr. Elmore was born to the late Murray (Carrie) Elmore Sr. and he was also preceded in death by a sister. He leaves to cherish precious memories a loving wife, Rosa Elmore; two sons, Jason (Victoria) Elmore and Malcom (Monica) Matthews; two daughters, Marsha Thomas and Tracy (Marcus) Nichols; four sisters, Sylvia (Albert) King, Carrie Haigler, Linda K. Elmore and Rutha Carol Thompson; one brother, Morris Thompson; a special aunt, Dorothy Elmore; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.

Masks are to be worn at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Service of St. Matthews.