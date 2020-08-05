You have permission to edit this article.
Murlinda Washington -- Orangeburg
Murlinda Washington -- Orangeburg

Murlinda Washington

ORANGEBURG -- Murlinda Washington, 50, of 5099 Cogburn Lane, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Murlinda Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

