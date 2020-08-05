× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Murlinda Washington

ORANGEBURG -- Murlinda Washington, 50, of 5099 Cogburn Lane, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Family will receive friends at the residence.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

