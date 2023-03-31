Feb. 2, 1935 - March 26, 2023

WEST COLUMBIA - On March 26, 2023, MSG James H. Stephens SP, US Army retired, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Fuquay Varina, NC, on February 2, 1935, he was the son of the late Anthony Wayne and Mary Alene Stephens. MSG Stephens served over 20 years in the US Army infantry, retiring in 1970, with tours of duty in Korea, Germany, numerous stateside assignments, and two combat infantry tours in Vietnam. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Companion Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medal.

He was a member of West Side Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was employed at West Side along with his wife, Shelva, for twenty one years and was also employed with numerous auto part companies for 18 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shelva Todd Stephens; three children: Katharine E. Stephens, James H. Stephens Jr. (Sheryl), and Ashley J. Taylor (Haiston Fennell); three grandchildren: Kayla Stephens Rutland (Josh), Ali Stephens Dennis (Hobie), and Blaise Taylor; two great-grandchildren: Braelynn Victoria Rutland (4) and Brynlee James Rutland (1); a sister, Carolyn F. Bradley; four nephews: Michael Stephens, Kelly Stephens, Allen Bradley, and Craig Bradley; and a family friend, Elaine B. Stephens. He was predeceased by his brother, Elwood J. Stephens, and sister-in-law, Judith Stephens.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, April 3, 2023, at West Side Baptist Church located at 2100 Platt Springs Road in West Columbia, SC, with Pastor Ray Wrobel and Pastor Clint Lawyer officiating. A burial service with military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, located at 609 Northwood Road, Lexington, SC.

Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 2100 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC, 29169.

MSG Stephens requests that you read these bible verses and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior - John 3:16 and John 14:6.

