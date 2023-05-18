Jean Marie Felder Gilyard

Ms. Jean Marie Felder Gilyard, 74, of 711 Hampton Dr, Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday 16, 2023, at Doctor Hospital, Augusta, GA.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 711 Hampton Dr, Orangeburg between the hours of 4pm-8pm daily, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all covid-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

