Mr. Andrea Bonnette -- Cope

COPE -- The graveside service for Mr. Andrea Bonnette, 59, of 125 Sabb Road, Cope, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church, Shady Grove Site on Dragstrip Road, in Neeses.
Mr. Bonnette passed away Friday, July 23.
The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Please follow the guidelines of COVID-19 when visiting the residence and the funeral home.
