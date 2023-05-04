BAMBERG COUNTY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mozelle Williams of Bamberg County, SC.
Her memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 6, 2023, inside St. Phillips Apostolic Faith Church in Olar, SC.
BAMBERG COUNTY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mozelle Williams of Bamberg County, SC.
Her memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 6, 2023, inside St. Phillips Apostolic Faith Church in Olar, SC.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.