ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mozelle Bonnette will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2023, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews. Viewing will take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Mrs. Bonnette leaves to cherish her fond memories her sons, Leland Bonnette of the home, Jessie J. (Kathy) Bonnette Jr. of Ft. Motte, Eddie Bonnett of Orangeburg, Gerald Bonnett of Houston, Texas; a granddaughter raised in the home, Dr. Tonya D. (Danny) Thomas-Haynes; a stepson, Dennis Williams of Elloree; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Bonnette and Pernell Lawrence of St. Matthews; and a host of nieces and nephews. She also had a friend of many years, Mrs. Daisy Bell Gaffney.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.