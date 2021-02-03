Moyes Joseph

VANCE -- Moyes Joseph, 80, of Vance, transitioned to Heaven on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, to be with the Lord.

Family and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Live Oak AME Church cemetery, 9842 Old Number Six Highway, Vance.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Grace Chapel.

Mr. Joseph leaves to cherish his sweet memories his sisters, Dorothy Pepper Brown of Vance and Sheila H. Jamison of Santee; his nieces and nephews that he helped raise, Rosalind L. Brown of Vance, the Rev. Dr. R.L. Brown (Amy) of Vance, Vicki L. Parker (Ray) of Charleston, Doris Joseph of upstate New York and Kim McDonald of New York City; his aunts, Lucile Jenkins of Sumter, Helen Duck Elmore of Vance, and Girlease W. Fogle of New York City; and a host of grandnieces and nephews, along with many loving cousins.

He was thankful for a very faithful and devoted class leader, Betty J. Flower. He was thankful for the professional staff of the Presbyterian Home in Lexington, as well as Prisma Health Hospice in Columbia, and the compassionate care they provided during his final days.