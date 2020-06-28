Mother Minniie Jones Randolph -- Capitol Heights, Md.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. -- Private funeral services for Mother Minnie Jones Randolph will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Solid Rock Full Gospel Ministries International Inc., 7711 Walker Mill Drive, Capitol Heights, Maryland, with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland. Funeral services and interment are restricted to family only.

Mother Randolph passed away Sunday, June 21.

Public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Solid Rock Full Gospel Ministries International Inc.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks must be worn at all times during public viewing.

To plant a tree in memory of Minniie Randolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.