Moses Cleckley Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Moses Cleckley Jr., 68, of 112 Cavalier Drive, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his niece and sister, Lakeshia Cleckley and Alberter Kirkland, 112 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

