Moses Cleckley Jr. -- Orangeburg

Moses Cleckley Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Moses Cleckley Jr., 68, of 112 Cavalier Drive, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Annie H. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Cleckley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his niece and sister, Lakeshia Cleckley and Alberter Kirkland, 112 Cavalier Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

