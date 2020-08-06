Morty Livingston -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Mr. Morty Livingston, 65, of 120 Family Circle, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Evangelist Betty Green is officiating.

Mr. Livingston passed away Thursday, July 30, at the Johns Island Post-Acute Nursing Home, Johns Island.

Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

