Morty Livingston -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Mr. Morty Livingston, 65, of 120 Family Circle, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Evangelist Betty Green is officiating.
Mr. Livingston passed away Thursday, July 30, at the Johns Island Post-Acute Nursing Home, Johns Island.
Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg is in charge of arrangements.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
