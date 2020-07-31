Morty Livingston -- Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- Mr. Morty Livingston, 65, of 7626 Old Ridge Road, Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Johns Island Post Acute Nursing Home, Johns Island.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Morty Livingston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.