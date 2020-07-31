You have permission to edit this article.
Morty Livingston -- Charleston
Morty Livingston -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Mr. Morty Livingston, 65, of 7626 Old Ridge Road, Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Johns Island Post Acute Nursing Home, Johns Island.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

